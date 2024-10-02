Relatives of school bus fire victims identify the bodies of their loved ones

BANGKOK, Thailand – Relatives of the 23 victims killed in Tuesday’s school bus fire in central Thailand gathered at the Institute of Forensic Medicine on Wednesday morning (Oct 2) to claim the bodies of their loved ones.



Forensic officials began preparing coffins early in the day, planning the transportation of the remains back to Uthai Thani province. On the third floor, designated as a waiting area, grieving parents and guardians arrived to provide DNA samples for identification.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Piewphan, commander of the Police Forensic Science Office, reported that as of 11 AM, 17 bodies had been identified, with causes of death determined for 11. He expected all remains to be released to families by 4 PM.

Authorities are also investigating the bus involved in the incident, focusing on the installation of NGV gas tanks and passenger doors. Preliminary findings revealed 10 NGV tanks in the vehicle, raising questions about proper authorization.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Kornchai Klaiklueng, assistant to the national police chief, announced that investigators were on site to issue death certificates, sparing families additional paperwork.

He added that 10 highway patrol vehicles would escort the bodies to Wat Khao PhraYa Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani for a collective funeral ceremony, as per His Majesty the King’s wishes to provide royal patronage for all 23 victims. (TNA)

































