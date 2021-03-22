Tour boat struck by storm capsized in Mekong River, Nongkhai, northeastern Thailand

A tour boat capsized in the Mekong River. Two passengers were missing and four others survived on the Lao side.



The longtail boat was carrying the six tourists for an evening sightseeing trip in the Mekong River when it was struck by a storm. Four tourists swam to the Lao side and were save there by local officials. The two others went missing and a search and rescue mission was going on.







Police of the Tha Bo station were informed of the incident at about 8pm on March 21. The boat capsized in the Mekong River near Rabiang Rim Khong restaurant in Phon Sa sub-district, Nongkhai. Rescuers and divers were deployed to search for the missing people.

Divers who had to work in the dark were obstructed at times by rains. They suspended the search at midnight and planned to resume it today.







Officials said a summer storm struck the boat just after it left its pier. Four tourists swam to a sand dune in the middle of the river and Lao officials rescued them. Thai officials were hoping the two other tourists might survive on a sand dune in the river. (TNA)













