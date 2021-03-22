Samut Prakan emerges as Covid-19 hotspot again in Thailand

Samut Prakan has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot again after a new cluster of infections was detected among the province’s migrant workers.



Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong said 584 people were placed under close supervision after 17 migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19.







The initial carrier was a 29-year-old worker from Myanmar, who came in for a test on March 13. After she was found to be infected, the DDC tested migrant workers at camps on Soi Sukhumvit 107 and 117 and found 16 more infected workers, two from Myanmar, four Thais and 10 Cambodians.







Dr Opas said construction sites have multiple risk factors, such as shared facilities and in this case, the workers violated Covid-19 prevention rules by throwing a party. (NNT)













