TMD warns of continued summer storms across upper Thailand through April 25

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that summer storms will continue across upper Thailand, with another round expected between April 23 and 25, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Current conditions are affecting parts of the North, Northeast, and East, including provinces such as Nan, Uttaradit, Loei, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, and Chanthaburi. The unstable weather is driven by high temperatures combined with moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, creating conditions favorable for severe storms.







The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that storms between April 16 and 19 affected 21 provinces, damaging 4,511 households across 90 districts. Authorities have deployed personnel and machinery to clear debris, repair damage, and assist residents, with response teams operating around the clock.

Another weather system is expected later in the week as a high-pressure air mass moves south and interacts with existing heat over the region. Officials are urging residents to avoid open areas, large trees, and unstable structures, while farmers are advised to protect crops and livestock and closely monitor weather updates. (NNT)

















































