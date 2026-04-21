Education Ministry launches five-mission reform plan to ease teacher workload and raise learning standards

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Education Ministry is advancing a policy framework built around five key missions to reform the system, improve learning outcomes, and reduce inequality.

Education Minister Prasert Chandraruangthong presented the plan following discussions on the fiscal 2027 budget, setting direction for agencies nationwide. A central priority is reducing administrative burdens on teachers through digital documentation and streamlined procedures, as well as through cooperation with local authorities to introduce central kitchen systems that take over meal preparation and related duties.







The framework also calls for a shift toward needs-based budget allocation to address disparities, alongside efforts to expand access for students at risk of leaving school. Additional measures include promoting competency-based learning, integrating artificial intelligence into classrooms, and preparing students for international assessments such as PISA 2029. Plans also include coordination across ministries and the private sector to strengthen workforce readiness.

Further steps include improving school safety through dedicated support centers and advancing a new National Education Act to modernize the system. The ministry has set a five-year timeline through 2030, beginning with pilot programs before expanding reforms nationwide, with regular progress reviews and consultations planned. (NNT)

















































