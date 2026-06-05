Smoke and sirens on South Pattaya Road as fire erupts at commercial property

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency services responded swiftly to a fire at a business establishment on South Pattaya Road on June 5, with authorities confirming that no injuries or fatalities were reported. Officials from Pattaya’s municipal enforcement department joined special affairs personnel in assisting firefighters at the scene, helping to manage traffic and facilitate access for emergency vehicles as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at a commercial property along South Pattaya Road. Firefighters from Pattaya City quickly deployed to the area and successfully contained the flames before they could spread further. Authorities said an initial inspection found no injuries or loss of life resulting from the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with relevant agencies conducting a detailed examination of the scene.























































