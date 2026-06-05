Pattaya in beach turf war as army of law enforcers reclaims public shoreline

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have intensified efforts to reclaim public beachfront areas from unauthorized commercial operators, carrying out ongoing inspections and enforcement actions along both Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach, June 5. Municipal enforcement officers, together with Pattaya City administrators, police, district officials from Banglamung, civil defense volunteers, and other relevant agencies, recently conducted coordinated operations aimed at preventing the illegal use of public space. The crackdown focused on individuals found placing chairs, mats, umbrellas, and other equipment on public beaches for rental purposes without authorization. Authorities also targeted unlicensed vendors and others using public land for commercial activities in violation of local regulations. Officials stated that such activities effectively privatize areas intended for public use, reducing access for residents and tourists while contributing to disorder along Pattaya’s internationally known beachfronts.







During the operation, enforcement teams seized various items allegedly used in unauthorized rental businesses and other illegal activities. The confiscated equipment will be held as authorities proceed with legal action against those found violating regulations. City officials emphasized that Pattaya’s beaches are public spaces intended to be enjoyed equally by everyone. Unauthorized occupation of beachfront areas, they said, undermines that principle and can negatively affect visitors’ experiences as well as the city’s image as a tourist destination. The latest enforcement campaign forms part of Pattaya’s continuing efforts to improve order, accessibility, and cleanliness along its beaches, particularly as visitor numbers continue to grow. Authorities are urging residents, vendors, and visitors to respect regulations governing public spaces and to help preserve Pattaya’s beaches for the benefit of all users. “The beach belongs to everyone,” officials said. “Public areas should be used lawfully and respectfully, with consideration for the rights of others.”























































