Pattaya braces for shifting skies as summer storm alert covers upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – While Pattaya continues to experience hot and humid conditions typical of late April, Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a summer storm warning for upper parts of the country between April 23 and 25, signaling a shift in regional weather patterns.

The warning highlights thunderstorms, strong winds, lightning, and possible hail across northern, northeastern, and eastern provinces first, before expanding toward central Thailand, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. The system is driven by a high-pressure mass from China pushing into the region, colliding with intense surface heat over Thailand.







In Pattaya and coastal Chonburi, conditions are expected to remain mostly hot during the day, with increasing cloud formation and a higher chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms as the system develops. Sudden downpours and gusty winds may briefly affect beach activities and road conditions, though no widespread severe impacts are currently forecast for the immediate coastline.

Authorities continue to advise residents and tourists to stay alert for rapidly changing weather, particularly during outdoor activities, and to avoid exposed areas during thunderstorms.

















































