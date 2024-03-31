Three dishes of Thailand listed among the world’s top ten – Tasteatlas

The website Tasteatlas has released its ranking on the 100 best dishes in the world. Three dishes of Thailand, including phat kaphrao, khao soi, and phanaeng curry have been listed in the top ten.

Phat kaphrao takes the third place, khao soi the sixth, and phanaeng curry the tenth.







Tasteatlas has this to say about phat kaphrao: “This traditional Thai stir-fry combines minced meat or seafood with holy basil and various other ingredients such as shallots, garlic, and chili peppers. The dish is flavored with soy sauce, sugar, and fish sauce, and typically comes served with rice, fried eggs, and fish sauce on the side.”

Khao soi: “A signature dish of northern Thailand, khao soi is a delicious coconut soup in which numerous regional influences were combined to create a truly spectacular dish. The base of the soup is a slightly spicy broth which combines coconut milk and red curry paste.”







Phanaeng curry: “A variety of Thai curry that is characterized by a thick texture and salty-sweet peanut flavor. It consists of meat that is stewed with coconut milk, curry paste, makrut lime leaves, fish sauce, and palm sugar. The meat used in phanaeng curry is usually beef, chicken, duck, or pork, and the dish traditionally does not include any vegetables.” (PRD)































