PM endorses idea of establishing entertainment complexes with casinos in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has reportedly endorsed the idea of establishing entertainment complexes with casinos in Thailand, highlighting the potential to transform illegal gambling operations into regulated entities that contribute to the state’s revenue.

The proposal came as the House of Representatives approved a feasibility report on the subject. The prime minister earlier addressed concerns about possible social repercussions, emphasizing that strict regulations and oversight by security agencies, as well as local officials, would mitigate negative effects.







Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat detailed the economic advantages identified in the study, such as job creation, tourism enhancement, and the reduction of illicit gambling activities. The recommendation includes legislative support for these complexes, which are planned to include a mix of hotels, shopping malls, and amusement parks, each demanding an investment of at least 100 billion baht. The initial complex is proposed for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with the possibility of expansion based on its success.







The committee also explored regulatory frameworks inspired by Singapore and the US to ensure responsible operation. A portion of the revenue would support a fund dedicated to mitigating gambling’s adverse effects. The study now moves to the cabinet for further deliberation, with the possibility of broader consultations before any legislative action.

Amidst these developments, civil society networks from 16 provinces have voiced their opposition, citing concerns over social issues such as family disruptions and gambling addiction. (NNT)































