Three COVID-19 variants spread in South Thailand

Three variants of COVID-19 are spreading in the South and the Public Health Ministry is imposing all possible measures to contain the outbreaks.

Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said that new COVID-19 cases were falling in greater Bangkok and other provinces except for four southern border provinces where new daily cases rose due to the spread of Alpha, Delta and Beta variants of COVID-19.







The Public Health Ministry would impose all control measures and conduct mass testing to contain the disease in the region. Besides, more COVID-19 vaccine doses would be delivered to the South and its situation should improve in a month, Dr. Kiatiphum said.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspected COVID-19 situations in Krabi province. He said that Koh Phi Phi and Koh Ngai islands and Railay beach of the southern province reopened to welcome tourists from the Phuket Sandbox project as 100% of local people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in June.

According to Mr. Anutin, vaccination remained inadequate in other areas of the province. On Koh Lanta, vaccination covered 90.22% of local people and the island will be the next location for reopening. The Public Health Ministry allocated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the island to achieve 100% vaccination coverage there as soon as possible. (TNA)





























