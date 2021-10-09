Fewer veggie sellers means bumper crop at Pattaya’s Rong Po Market

Vegetarian food sellers are racking up big sales at the Rong Po Market where Covid-19 has thinned out the competition this year.

Fewer sellers are open during the vegetarian festival season at the Sukhumvit Road market, meaning those who braved pandemic conditions are harvesting a bumper crop of business.







Veggie spring roll and tofu hawker Saitan Kaewkhao said last year crowds were small and the number of sellers large. Business was bad. But this year is different, Saitan said, and he’s glad he came out to work.



Cook-to-order vegan chef Ansayakorn Prakobtham said sales have been strong since the first day of the festival, despite prices that have nearly doubled due to product shortages caused by flooding to the north.







She said, however, that her meals are still priced at 40 baht. It simply means she makes less profit on each meal.

































