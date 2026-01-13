THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction, GISTDA confirms

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has reported that the launch of the THEOS-2A Earth observation satellite on Monday (Jan 12) was unsuccessful due to a technical malfunction during the final stage of the mission. The satellite was carried aboard India’s PSLV-C62 rocket but failed to reach its intended orbit.

GISTDA said the problem occurred during Stage 3 of the launch, when a malfunction in the rocket’s attitude control system caused the flight path to deviate from the plan. As a result, THEOS-2A and 15 other satellites were not deployed as intended.







The Indian Space Research Organisation assessed that the launch vehicle and its payloads are expected to re-enter the atmosphere and disintegrate over the southern Indian Ocean, far from inhabited areas. Authorities said there is no risk to people or property on the ground.

GISTDA confirmed that comprehensive launch insurance was in place for THEOS-2A, covering both satellite reconstruction and a future relaunch. The agency said it is working with partners to determine the next steps and will release further details once decisions are finalized.





Despite the failed launch, GISTDA said the mission remains an important step in Thailand’s space development. Experience gained from the THEOS-2A project will be applied to future satellite programs as the country continues to upgrade its space technology capabilities. (NNT)



































