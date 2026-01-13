Khao Yai Food & Wine Festival 2026 to showcase Korat GI products and winter tourism

BANGKOK, Thailand – Nakhon Ratchasima province is preparing to host the Khao Yai Food & Wine Festival Celebrating Korat GI 2026, inviting visitors to enjoy local cuisine, premium wines, and the cool winter atmosphere of Khao Yai from January 16 to 18 at Midwinter Khao Yai.

A press conference announcing the festival was held on Jan. 12 at Midwinter Khao Yai, attended by provincial officials, tourism representatives, and business leaders. Organizers said the event, building on last year’s festival, continues efforts to promote Nakhon Ratchasima as a destination known for high-quality agricultural and food products.







Nakhon Ratchasima has 11 products registered as Geographical Indication (GI) items, including Khao Yai wine, Pak Chong–Khao Yai durian, Wang Nam Khiao coffee, and Pak Chong–Khao Yai custard apple. The festival allows visitors to sample these products while supporting local producers.





The three-day festival will feature more than 80 exhibitors, including GI product owners, farmers, community enterprises, and SME operators from across the province. Activities include wine workshops, special promotions, raffles, balloon shows, and live performances by artists such as ETC, Go Mister Saxman, Boy Peacemaker, and Songkarn Rangsan.

Organizers expect more than 5 million baht to circulate during the event. Officials said the festival supports tourism in the Khao Yai area while creating income opportunities for local businesses during the winter travel season. (NNT)



































