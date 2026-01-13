TAT teams up with Tencent and WeTV to woo China’s Gen Y–Z tourists through food, travel and entertainment

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is starting the new year by collaborating with Tencent and WeTV to create entertainment that highlights Thailand’s rich culinary scene and stunning destinations. These initiatives are part of the Play the New Thai Way campaign, which aims to attract Chinese tourists, especially Gen Y and Gen Z generations.







The projects include TASTEFUL THAILAND, a food-focused travel variety program, and FOREVER by YOUR SIDE, a travel-themed dating program. Both series are broadcast on Tencent Video and WeTV, highlighting Thai cuisine, cultural activities, and scenic destinations. The content aims to build travel confidence and reinforce Thailand’s image as a high-quality, safe, and welcoming destination for Chinese visitors.

Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications of TAT, stated that the authority continues to strengthen travel confidence and promote a positive image of Thai tourism in the Chinese market through the Trusted Thailand initiative. The programs present Thailand as a modern and safe quality leisure destination, with episodes filmed in provinces including Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Bangkok, Phuket, and Hua Hin.



TAT has also partnered with Sichuan TV to produce a television commercial featuring Key Opinion Leader Chu Yi, showcasing new travel perspectives in Bangkok and Phang Nga. The campaign is broadcast on various television programs and digital platforms in China, supported by out-of-home media and major social media channels.

Looking ahead to 2026, TAT plans to launch the Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin or China–Thailand, One Family campaign, with year-round promotional activities and market stimulation. Thailand welcomed 4,473,992 Chinese tourists in 2025, with TAT targeting 260.204 billion baht in tourism revenue from China in 2026. (NNT)



































