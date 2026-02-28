Pop sensation VIIS powers Pattaya Music Festival 2026 kickoff in Bangkok

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials officially launched the Pattaya Music Festival 2026 at the plaza in front of CentralWorld in Bangkok, setting the stage for what is billed as the city’s biggest beachside music celebration of the year, Feb 27.

The press conference was chaired by Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkan, joined by Dararat Surakkhaka, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, and Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office. Pattaya City Council members, senior municipal officials, honored guests, and members of the media were also in attendance. The event was energized by a mini-concert from Thai pop group VIIS.







Organized by Pattaya City in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, this year’s festival runs under the theme “Pattaya Waves Got Rhythm.” The four-week beachfront celebration will take place every Friday and Saturday throughout March, delivering performances from leading national artists across T-POP, rock, and hip-hop genres.

Festival Schedule:

March 6–7: Pattaya Central Beach Stage

March 13–14: Jomtien Beach Stage (in front of The Now Hotel)

March 20–21: Samae Beach Stage, Koh Larn

March 27–28: Lan Pho Public Park, Naklua



Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat emphasized that beyond stimulating tourism and the local economy, this year’s festival also highlights the concept of a “Green Music Festival,” promoting reduced plastic use and environmentally friendly practices under the Pattaya Go Green policy.

Comprehensive safety and logistical measures have been prepared, including traffic management teams, enhanced security deployment, emergency response plans, EOD units, fire trucks, medical teams, ambulances, and mobile emergency vehicles. Sanitation efforts will include sufficient mobile restroom units, cleaning staff, designated parking areas, and organized pick-up and drop-off points for visitors.





More than 190 personnel from relevant agencies will be deployed throughout the event to facilitate convenience and ensure public safety. Importantly, no full road closures are planned this year. Vendors will be subject to strict inspections to ensure hygienic food and beverage standards, transparent pricing, and environmentally friendly packaging.

Special emphasis will also be placed on safety measures at Koh Larn, where the Samae Beach stage will offer a relaxed “Miami of Thailand” vibe combined with high-energy performances.



City officials expressed confidence that Pattaya Music Festival 2026 will match or exceed the success of previous years, driving economic activity across Pattaya and Chonburi Province.

Authorities are inviting residents and visitors alike to join the ultimate beachfront music celebration every Friday and Saturday throughout March in Pattaya.



































