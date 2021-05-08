Their Majesties the King and Queen graciously bestow mobile digital x-ray systems on field hospitals

Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously bestowed mobile digital x-ray systems on field hospitals in different areas to aid in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Their Majesties the King and Queen have expressed sincere concern towards patients as well as medical workers contending with COVID-19, a virus that has led to respiratory inflammation in a large number of people. In aid of these groups, Their Majesties have used their own personal funds to purchase Portable X-Ray Digital FDR Nano machines equipped with AI capabilities for distribution to 19 field hospitals.







On May 7, 2021 at Nonthaburi Provincial Hall in Muang district of Nonthaburi province, Their Majesties the King and Queen bestowed a Portable X-Ray Digital FDR Nano with AI technology upon Nonthaburi Field Hospital, which is situated at Nonthaburi Witayalai School. The facility was set up with the cooperation of the Ministry of Public Health and Nonthaburi Provincial Administration Organization and was designed to provide the utmost comfort to patients so as to attract infected individuals needing treatment.







The field hospital has 700 beds and is overseen by Pakkret Hospital. Field hospitals are the forefront of treating green patients, those with no or minimal symptoms, but have progressively taken on yellow patients who have shown an improvement, to alleviate crowding at hospitals. (NNT)























