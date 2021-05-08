Chulabhorn Royal Academy signs agreement to elevate Thailand’s health security

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has signed an agreement to develop medicine, public health and a One Health Science Park, in accordance with the wishes of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana, who has sought to elevate Thailand’s health security.

On May 7, 2021 at the main conference hall of Chulabhorn Royal Academy, CRA Secretary-General Prof. Dr. Nithi Mahanont signed a memorandum of understanding on developing medicine, public health and a One Health Science Park in accordance with the wishes of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana to elevate Thailand’s health security. The agreement was co-signed by PTT Plc. and is aimed at promoting and supporting research and development, education and training in public health, science and technology and the environment as well as the establishment of a center for medicine and research and a One Health Science Park. The two entities will also seek to distribute vaccines for the COVID-19 virus, which continues to impact a large number of people.







Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CRA has carried out screening, aid and vaccination of medical personnel and the general public, while publicizing factual information and coordinating different efforts. The academy was chosen by the government to secure and import vaccines for research and testing purposes, to contribute to the control of the pandemic with the ultimate goal of returning to normal conditions and allowing continued economic progress.

Later, CRA Secretary-General Prof. Dr. Nithi Mahanont signed a memorandum of cooperation on medicine, public health, science and technology alongside President of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Suphan Mongkolsuthee, in accordance with the wishes of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana, as President of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy. The CRA and FTI agreement is aimed at promoting and supporting research and development, education and training in public health and science and technology, and will also seek to distribute vaccines for the COVID-19 virus throughout the industrial sector and service sector, key targets for economic stability.







On top of ensuring comprehensive vaccination against COVID-19, collaboration between the state, private sector and domestic and foreign organizations has been highlighted as part of the nation's economic recuperation.
























