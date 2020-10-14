Their Majesties perform royal merit-making ceremonies in Bangkok

Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to Debsirindrawas temple in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, Bangkok on Monday. They were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Debsirindrawas temple is a second-class royal temple built at the command of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn the Great (Rama V) in dedication to His Majesty’s mother, Her Majesty Queen Debsirindra. The construction was started in 1876. The temple has a large ordination hall. Its ceiling and arched entrance are adorned with carvings depicting royal decorations. Many important Buddha statues are enshrined in this temple. Phra Nirantarai, the official image of His Majesty King Mongkut (Rama IV), is also enshrined in the temple. A school is located in the east of the temple grounds and a cemetery in the west.









Debsirindrawas temple is known for its royal crematorium. Its current abbot is Somdet Phra Thirayanamuni. The temple has 79 Buddhist monks.

Their Majesties the King and Queen were greeted by many people, who waited to observe their royal grace. (NNT)











