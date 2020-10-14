Biggest online gambling gang arrested in Bangkok

Police raided premises operating nine well-known gambling websites, arrested their hosts and impounded cash and assets worth about 75 million baht.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said four people were arrested for allegedly operating the gambling websites and ten offices and residents of the suspects were raided. Police impounded assets including 11 luxury cars, 21 luxury watches, 180 mobile phones and 26 computers worth altogether about 75 million baht for examination.

The suspects including Tanthai Narongkul had operated the gambling websites for about six years and employed about 200 people. The gang used 38 bank accounts for transactions which amounted to 15 billion baht over the past six months, the national police chief said.









The suspects were charged with hosting gambling, illegally inviting people to gamble and laundering money.

Pol Gen Suwat said the gang was the biggest online gambling racket ever suppressed and police were checking its money trails and looking for accomplices. (TNA)











