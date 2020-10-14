Thai PM confident his economic team will work miracles to save low income earners

The Prime Minister has asked the general public to trust in the government’s economic team, following the appointment of the new Minister of Finance, urging public cooperation for peace and order in the society.







Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has unveiled the government’s new economic team led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow, the Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, and Deputy Minister of Finance Santi Promphat.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Prime Minister promised the government is fully committed to solving economic problems carefully, by addressing all affected groups and taking all measures.









He said the Cabinet has so far introduced several economic measures such as increasing the allowances for welfare card holders, co-pay campaigns, and a cash back campaign, to inject money into the economic system.

The government has been mitigating the economic impact on daily life, helping Thai people get through this crisis, and assisting in the repatriation of Thai nationals from abroad.



Loading…



It is also pursuing suggestions from the COVID-19 economic recovery center to alleviate the economic impact of the global COVID-19 crisis, while introducing new measures to help low-income earners, as well as encouraging salary earners to spend their money to help stimulate the economy.

The Prime Minister thanked private firms and businesses for joining the government’s workshop, where they have made suggestions and reflected on obstacles affecting their operations, to the government. The government will be reviewing this input to find suitable solutions.

He urged unity among Thai people to help move the country forward, and help maintain peace and order in society. (NNT)











