Their Majesties inaugurate ‘Royal Court Textiles of Siam’ exhibition at the Grand Palace

Their Majesties the King and Queen have inaugurated the “Royal Court Textiles of Siam” exhibition at the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, located within the Grand Palace. The exhibition, organized to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday, features an extensive collection of royal garments from his 2019 coronation and other historic textiles dating back to the Ayutthaya period.







Upon their arrival, Their Majesties were greeted by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who provided insights into the exhibition’s goals and the rich historical context of the textiles displayed. The collection includes intricately embroidered and brocade fabrics that illustrate the fusion of traditional Thai attire with international influences.

Additionally, Their Majesties explored another exhibition highlighting the contributions of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother in promoting Thai textiles worldwide and her significant impact on fashion.







The royal couple also visited the “Looking at Siam Through the Ages” exhibition, which uses digital art and video to detail the evolution of Thai apparel over various periods, showcasing both traditional and Western-influenced garments.

The museum shop complements the exhibitions with a range of products such as shawls, jewelry, and ceramics, all inspired by the distinctive patterns and styles of the textiles on display.

Open daily to the public, the “Royal Court Textiles of Siam” exhibition provides a detailed look at Thailand’s royal textile tradition and its development over centuries due to cultural exchange and innovation. More information is available on the museum’s website at www.qsmtthailand.org. (NNT)

































































