‘115th Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Committee (RBC)’ meeting in Bangkok Sep 3-5

Fourth Army Region Commander Lt. Gen. Santi Sakuntanark recently chaired a preparatory meeting in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, for the upcoming 115th Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting. The session, held at the 42nd Military Circle Command Headquarters, reviewed the progress of various collaborative activities under the bilateral border cooperation framework between Thailand and Malaysia.







The meeting focused on aligning the operational guidelines of different government agencies with the RBC policies to ensure the protection of national interests and the maintenance of border security stability. The committee, comprising heads of government agencies, senior military, and police commanders from both central and southern regions of Thailand, also planned to discuss new cooperation efforts and agreements with Malaysia.

Since the 114th meeting, there has been an effort to enhance security measures along the Thai-Malaysian border. This includes increased vigilance and patrols to monitor and counter new threats, as well as strengthened cooperation across land and sea to foster resilient communities along the border.







The upcoming 115th meeting will see committee members present the results of their respective working groups and set the agenda for discussions with their Malaysian counterparts, addressing common issues and reinforcing the longstanding neighborly ties between the two nations. The event is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5, with Thailand hosting at the Montien Riverside Hotel, Bangklo Sub-district, Bangkholaem District, Bangkok. (NNT)



























































