Their Majesties attend Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand have graciously attended the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London over the weekend.

Together with Their Majesties, other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony, including Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and other royalties and heads of states from around the world.

The Bureau of Royal Household said Their Majesties also attended a reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles for invited heads of state and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday (5 May).

Their Majesties stayed at the Landmark London Hotel.




























