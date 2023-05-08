Thailand’s Foreign Minister to Attend 42nd ASEAN Summit

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs is scheduled to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit this week in Indonesia to discuss regional and international issues.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai will attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit as the special envoy of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. The summit takes place in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 9-11.

The 42nd ASEAN Summit will be the first ASEAN Leaders’ meeting under Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship under the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.”







The minister will also attend a series of ASEAN ministerial meetings and the Interfaces between ASEAN Leaders and representatives of key stakeholders. Some of these meetings include the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and the 15th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit.

Discussions at the summit will focus on ASEAN community-building and ASEAN’s external relations, as well as key regional and international issues. (NNT)















