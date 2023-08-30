‘Thailand Privilege Card’ marks 20th anniversary

‘Thailand Privilege Card’ marks its 20th anniversary with a rebranding initiative as it introduces a new product that entices foreigners to seek long-term stays in Thailand.

Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., the operator of the Thailand Elite Card Project overseen by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has undergone a rebranding initiative with the vision of establishing itself as a global leader in offering premium privileges to prominent individuals seeking long-term residency in Thailand. The previous eight membership card options have been phased out, making way for the new “Thailand Privilege Card” product, which is now available in four distinct packages. Crafted upon the bedrock of the “Freedom of Choices” philosophy, these packages embrace amplified privileges customized for a variety of global lifestyles. With a deliberate emphasis on pivotal markets namely China, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and European Union nations, the new product is expected to contribute over ten billion baht to the nation’s earnings.







Reflecting on the operational accomplishments of Thailand Privilege Card in 2023 and its current performance, Mr. Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., stated that in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary, a significant rebranding and enhancement of benefits have been introduced. This transformation marks the shift from the ’Thailand Elite Card’ to the ’Thailand Privilege Card,’ extending a warm welcome and ensuring the utmost satisfaction and convenience for international residents aspiring to establish long-term residency in Thailand. This revamped offering includes comprehensive benefits of airport privileges, enriched travel experiences, leisure, accommodations, activities, business investment opportunities, and more.

As for the new benefits of the Thailand Privilege Card, following the concept of ’More Choices More Freedom,’ each membership category will accrue Privilege Points, enabling the redemption of exclusive privileges and extraordinary experiences. (NNT)













