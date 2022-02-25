‘The Great ASEAN Travel Fest Plus 2022’ on from June-November

Following the inaugural event in 2021, TTG Asia Media’s ‘The Great ASEAN Travel Fest Plus 2022’ has been expanded into a six-month long 3D B2B travel and tourism exhibition showcase that will run from 1 June to 30 November, 2022.

Supported by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and aimed at supporting travel and tourism recovery in the region, The Great ASEAN Travel Fest Plus 2022’s program includes various components that are designed to spark new business between suppliers and buyers as people begin travelling again.



This includes interactive booths with 3D imaging and sales enablement capabilities, unlimited walk-in meets throughout the event’s 180 days, and monthly engagement activities to bring buyers and sellers together.

A highlight of The Great ASEAN Travel Fest Plus 2022 is two open houses – one in June and the other in November – comprising both scheduled and walk-in seller-buyer meets and themed streaming highlighting specific destinations and travel and hospitality brands.







Brand festival showcases, training on destinations, products and services through which buyers can earn certification and mission-to-win interactive games are also features of the event’s program.

Reflecting the ‘Plus’ in the event’s name, this year’s show is also welcoming suppliers from beyond the ASEAN region. For more information on The Great ASEAN Travel Fest Plus 2022 and to register as a seller or buyer, please go to www.aseantravelfest.com. (TAT)

































