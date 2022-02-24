Thailand reduces entry insurance to compete with neighbors.

From March 1, international applicants for Thailand Pass will see a reduction in compulsory insurance from US$50,000 to US$20,000. This requirement does not need to be comprehensive cover, but can (if wished) be restricted to Covid-only illnesses. Such restricted insurance, provided you are outside the country, can be arranged through several international or Thai companies without any age barrier up to 99 years. The only criteria are the length of stay and the country of departure.



There is no obvious medical reason to reduce the floor level of insurance required for entry to Thailand. Public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the general idea was to reduce travel costs and to give foreign visitors an incentive to come. Insurance brokers are currently assessing whether premiums can be reduced, and to what extent, to accommodate the latest rule change.







The situation in south east Asia varies country by country. Cambodia no longer insists on health insurance, although the government website recommends it. There is no mention of compulsory insurance on Vietnam’s information site, although there is substantial form filling on health-related matters. However, the Philippines requires insurance worth at least US$35,000 and Singapore US$30,000 as an entry criterion.



Although Thailand insists on at least Covid cover for all overseas visitors, most extensions of stay at Thai immigration do not require any insurance evidence. The exceptions to the rule are the O/A retirement path, the rarely-seen 10 year O/X visa and the nine months Special Tourist Visa which was designed with limited success to appeal to European snowbirds. It is estimated that over 95 percent of foreigners extending their stay at immigration do not currently need to show insurance documentation.

































