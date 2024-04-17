The Celebration of Songkran – Traditional Thai New Year in Times Square, New York City

Consul General Somjai Taphaopong participated in a celebration event of the Bengali New Year 1431, organized by Non-Resident Bangladeshis in cooperation with the Consulate General of Bangladesh, in Times Square, New York City. The event also honored Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, and the traditional New Years of several other Asian nations, including India, Nepal, and Bhutan.







During the event, musicians of the Thai traditional musical band from the Buddhist Sunday School of the Vajiradhammapadip Temple in New York, together with the Chiang Mai Youth Cultural Ambassadors and teachers from the Chiang Mai Cultural Exchange Center, performed “Ram Klong Yao,”symbolizing the happiness, joy, and beautiful traditions of the Thai New Year. The performance captivated attendees, New Yorkers, and the general public in Times Square, earning widespread admiration and applause. (PRD)

















































