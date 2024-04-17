Bangkok cleans up Khao San and Silom roads after three-day Songkran celebration

The aftermath of the Songkran festival left a significant amount of garbage on Bangkok’s popular Khao San and Silom roads, with clean-up crews working overtime to restore the areas. Over the three-day celebration, which concluded Monday night (Apr 15), revelers discarded approximately 116 tons of waste on Khao San road alone. The refuse comprised mainly water bottles, plastic bags, water guns, buckets, and remnants of white clay flour.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and a team of 250 city workers kicked start clean-up operations on Tuesday morning on Khao San road and nearby areas, following the departure of an estimated 200,000 attendees from the festival’s final day. Meanwhile, Silom road saw about 33 tons of garbage collected over just two days, with visitor counts reaching nearly 58,000 and 79,000 on consecutive days.







As Bangkok’s celebrations concluded, the focus shifted to the eastern coastal town of Bang Saen in Chon Buri province, where the Wan Lai Festival began on April 16. This unique continuation of Songkran festivities features truckloads of revelers along a two-kilometer stretch involving Khao Lam road, Bang Saen Beach road, and Bang Saen Soi 2. The two-day event features the traditional sand castle building on Bang Saen beach, accompanied by various cultural activities. (NNT)







































