‘Maha Songkran World Water Festival’ in Bangkok shows great success

Songkran Festival 2024 on Ratchadamnoen Klang and at Sanam Luang shows great success, bringing in over 780,000 visitors, earning around US$78 million

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed the success of Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 from 11 to 15 April, on Ratchadamnoen Klang and at Sanam Luang, in Bangkok. A total of 784,883 people participated in the event; 88 percent were Thai and 12 percent were foreigners. During the five days of events, it was able to generate revenue of 2.89 billion baht (US$78 million).







According to the survey conducted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, most Thai and foreign tourists were very satisfied with the organization of the World Water Festival, with the highest scores for the light and sound activities, the festival’s ambience, the facilitation, and the Songkran grand procession.

More Songkran Festival events are taking place in April throughout the country, with different dates and in various places. This year’s immense event is part of the celebration of the inscription of “Songkran in Thailand” in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (PRD)





































