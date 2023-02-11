The big difference China’s strong consumer power can make for Thailand – Anutin on CGTN

Nearly a month after China swung open the doors to international travel, both outbound and inbound trips have bounced back. Vacation favorite Thailand is one place where the Chinese vented pent-up demand for rest and recreation. Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has rolled out the red carpet for the first Chinese tourists this year at the Bangkok airport. The recovering Thai tourism industry did cheer their arrival, which broke a long hiatus. Charnvirakul, also the Thai Minister of Public Health, explains the big difference China’s strong consumer power can make for Thailand and the whole region. (NNT)

