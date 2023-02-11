In Thailand, corruption has long been a major concern, with widespread reports of public officials accepting kickbacks, engaging in conflicts of interest, and engaging in other forms of illicit activity.

To address this problem, the Thai government has launched the "Strong Thailand, Zero Corruption" campaign. By raising awareness about the negative impacts of corruption and implementing measures to prevent and address it, the government is taking concrete steps to build a stronger, more transparent, and more accountable society. By working together, we can create a future in which corruption is a thing of the past and Thailand can thrive as a strong, prosperous, and just nation.




























