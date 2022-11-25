The 3rd International Thai Silk Fashion Week in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit in Bangkok

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Office in collaboration with the Association of Thai Culture and Promotions, organizer of the 3rd International Thai Silk Fashion Week in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother’s 90th birth anniversary 12th of August 2022, an official celebration in the name of Royal Thai Government.

The project will be held from the 7th to 11th of December 2022 starting at 16.00 hours at Royal Paragon Hall, 5th floor of Siam Paragon.







For the last 3 years, due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions, the project was put on hold as international fashion designers could not travel to Thailand. With the ease of travel for international tourists in a year, more than international fashion designers from more than 60 countries are once again invited to participate in the 3rd International Thai Silk fashion week to make a collection of traditional and contemporary outfits using Thai Silk fabrics in its entirety. Thailand’s collection will be represented by the top finalists of the 4th Next Big Silk Designer Contests by Thai fashion design students who participated in the contest nationwide.







This year marks another world-class event with the participation of world-renowned fashion designer Mr. Jimmy Choo, who will be in the judging panel for the 1st International Thai Silk Design Contest and present prizes. Top fashion house designer from Italy, Mr. Rocco Barocco will also be making a collection in Thai Silk for the 1st time plus many other famous fashion designers mostly selected by their embassies to represent their country.

There will be 5 shows per day in both Full shows and combined shows. Designers in full shows will showcase 12 pieces of Thai Silk outfits plus another 12 pieces of their latest collections while combined show designers will showcase 6 Thai Silk outfits together with fashion designers from the same region.

This is a wonderful opportunity to promote cross-cultural exchange and enhance multi-lateral relationships with various countries through Thai silk, an important contribution by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. At the same time, the project encourages the young Thai generation to treasure Thai tradition, culture and heritage.







The 1st International Thai Silk Design Contest will be held during the project for international fashion designers to showcase their creativity in contemporary Thai silk outfits. The results and award ceremony will be announced on Sunday the 11th of December 2022 at the closing ceremony. Thai silk fabrics have once again proven popular and usable for all cultures, nationalities, and dressing styles.

At the event venue, quality silk vendors from over 70 provinces in Thailand will exhibit and display Silk products for sale through exhibitions from supporting Ministries Activities such as seminars for Thai fashion design students and textile fashion operators will be held from 9.30 am to noon and business matching between international fashion designers and businesses will also be organized between the 7th to 11th of December 2022.

This is a project not to be missed for the fashionistas and also people from all walks of life to appreciate Thailand’s unique fabrics, culture, and tradition. (NNT)































