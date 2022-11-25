Pattaya offers biggest annual festival with fireworks displays, music concerts, delicious street foods

The festival, which is the biggest annual festival organized by Pattaya City, has a huge fireworks display along with music concerts and entertainment, a street market, delicious street food cuisine, cultural activities, and more at Pattaya Beach, and admission is free.

The highlight is the dazzling fireworks display along the stretch of Pattaya beach at night by four international teams, namely Belgium, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Canada. Spectators can choose to enjoy the brilliant fireworks at Pattaya Beach itself or from various rooftop restaurants, which are offering dining and drinking packages.







On Friday, 25 November, the event program includes the official opening ceremony at 19.00 hr, the Belgium team’s fireworks display at 19.30, the Philippines team’s display at 19.45, the Malaysia team’s display at 21.15, and the Canada team’s display at 21.30.

On Saturday, 26 November, each of the four teams will perform a second display. This time it will be Canada first at 19.30 hr, the Philippines at 19.45, Belgium at 21.15, and Malaysia at 21.30.









































