Thale Noi Wetland Pastoral Buffalo Agro-ecosystem declared as Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems of Thailand

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Thale Noi Wetland Pastoral Buffalo Agro-ecosystem has been declared the first Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) of Thailand.

During the 16th GIAHS Scientific Advisory Group meeting, taking place from 2 to 4 November 2022, the Thale Noi Wetland Pastoral Buffalo Agro-ecosystem candidate was officially designated as a GIAHS by FAO.







The Thale Noi Wetland Pastoral Buffalo Agro-ecosystem, Phatthalung Province, has an identity as a swamp buffalo farming area, and the traditional farming practices of local farmers have been passed down from generation to generation for more than 250 years.

There is a distinctive feature of raising buffalo in the swamp area and the upper Songkhla Lake, which allows the buffaloes to swim there, making them known as water buffalo.







This commendation highlights the importance and identity of the area. And there is a need to raise the level of protection and conservation, as well as helping preserve the culture and way of life of the farmers in the area for long-term sustainability. (PRD)

































