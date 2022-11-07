Noodle vendor’s wild ride through Pattaya leaves 4 hurt, 2 cars smashed

A Pattaya noodle vendor crashed into a car, a motorbike and a power pole, injuring three people in addition to himself.

The wild ride began Nov. 5 at the Wat Sawang Fah intersection in Naklua, just off Sukhumvit Road.

Thanawatchara Pimlekha, 71, was stuck in his pickup amid a mess of live electrical wires, pork and vegetables. The Provincial Electricity Authority cut off the power and paramedics took about five minutes to free him. The vendor was treated at Banglamung Hospital.







Before knocking down the power pole, Thanawatchara had banged into a motorbike, injuring two people, and smashing into the rear of a Chevrolet driven by Pimchanok Chiengrum, 44.

She didn’t say how she knew, but identified Thanawatchara as a noodle vendor who had just left a fresh food market. “He drove crazily through the streets, clipping a motorbike before smashing into the rear of her car”, she said.

Police speculated that Thanawatchara could have had a sudden attack of some sort which made him pass out and lose control of his pickup truck.





































