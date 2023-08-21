Thaksin will arrive Don Mueang Airport at 9 a.m. on Aug 22, says his daughter

Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra has confirmed her father Thaksin Shinawatra will definitely return to Thailand on August 22.

His return date coincides with the parliamentary vote for prime minister.

Paetongtarn revealed that Thaksin will arrive at 9 a.m.by a private plane at Don Mueang Airport. Family members will be there to welcome him, followed by legal proceedings. Everyone respects the decision of the father and sees it as a gift for the family to reunite. The family is ready to support him to enter the justice process. No deal has been made with any parties before his return, she said.







As for whether some people think he intends to return on the same day as the prime minister vote, she understood that separating her father from politics would be difficult. However, her father is a Thai who wants to return home. Originally, the return was delayed due to health check-ups, so a new date has been set for August 22. Her father is 74 years old now and undergoes regular health check-ups every year. He is normally healthy, with only minor surgeries.

He has been away from Thailand for 17 years. He wants to return on his own terms, not related to politics or the Pheu Thai Party, she said. (TNA)

















