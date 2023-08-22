Children commemorate Father Ray on 20th anniversary of his passing

By Pattaya Mail
Radchada Chomjinda and children from the Child Protection and Development Center attended a memorial mass in memory of Father Ray Brennan at St Nikolaus Church, Pattaya.

Pattaya, Thailand – Radchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children and Didier Moly, a pivotal foundation supporter, led a group from the Child Protection and Development Center in Huay Yai to honor Father Ray’s memory in a solemn memorial mass at St. Nikolaus Church, commemorating the 20th anniversary of his passing on August 16.



Father Raymond Brennan had been a compassionate force behind the founding of the Pattaya Orphanage and many homes and institutions for the less fortunate in Pattaya. His legacy inspired the establishment of many humanitarian projects including the HHN Foundation for Thai Children continuing his mission to uplift the lives of underprivileged children.


Children pray and offer flowers at Father Ray’s burial place in loving memory of a most benevolent and revered Catholic priest.






