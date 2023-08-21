Pheu Thai–led coalition seals deal ahead of PM vote on Aug 22

The Pheu Thai-led coalition has sealed the deal on the allocation of cabinet portfolio seats ahead of the parliamentary vote for prime minister on Aug 22.

The coalition alliance has announced the lineup of the prospective coalition government without the Move Forward party at the joint press briefing on Monday.

It earlier said each coalition party would be awarded one cabinet position per its nine MPs.







Pheu Thai-led coalition alliance has 314 seats out of 500 MPs. Pheu Thai reaffirmed the stability of the 11-party coalition although it consists of many parties.

Pheu Thai winning 141 seats in the May 14 election announced to join forces with 10 other parties including Bhumjaithai (71 seats), Palang Pracharath (40 seats), United Thai Nation (36 seats), Chartthaipattana (10 seats), Prachachart (9 seats), Pheu Thai Ruam Palang (2 seats), Chartpattanakla (2 seats), Seri Ruam Thai, Plung Sungkom Mai, Thongtee Thai with one seat each.







Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said Pheu Thai will hold eight ministers and nine deputy ministers and ministers for the Prime Miniter’s Office.

Bhumjaithai, which came third in the election will get four ministers and four deputy ministers.

Palang Pracharath will take two ministers and two deputy ministers the same as United Thai Nation.







Chartthaipattana and Prachachart will hold one minister each Prachachart.

He has confirmed Pheu Thai will nominate Srettha Thavisin as the prime ministerial candidate in the parliamentary vote tomorrow. Srettha needs to secure 375 votes from the bicameral legislature, comprising 250 senators, appointed during the military rule. (TNA)













