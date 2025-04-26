Thaksin urges calm in U.S. trade talks, hints at possible court request to meet Trump

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra called for patience and strategic preparation in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, noting that any hasty moves could jeopardize Thailand’s long-term interests. Speaking on April 26, Thaksin emphasized the need to address U.S. concerns thoroughly, especially regarding trade imbalances and product quality standards.

Thaksin noted that while Thailand has traditionally focused on import-export figures, it must now also improve the quality of goods and create fairer trade relationships. He described recent U.S. scrutiny as a “positive warning signal” that should prompt Thailand to adjust its approach for more sustainable economic ties.







On the pace of negotiations, Thaksin pointed out that the United States has numerous strategic considerations across Asia, including concerns over China, which could delay direct engagement with Thailand. “We must stay calm, gather all relevant information, and be thoroughly prepared,” he advised, cautioning against impulsive actions.

Addressing recent comments by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, his daughter, about his behind-the-scenes role, Thaksin confirmed he has been in contact with figures close to former U.S. President Donald Trump. However, he stressed that trade discussions today involve a broad range of U.S. agencies, from security officials to commerce authorities, and cannot rely on personal relationships alone.

Thaksin also hinted that if necessary, he would consider seeking permission from the court to travel abroad to engage directly with Trump. However, he said this would depend on the evolving situation and emphasized that such high-level trade talks are typically handled by ministers and professional negotiators rather than prime ministers themselves.

In a lighter moment, Thaksin shared his plans to campaign tomorrow in Chiang Mai for the upcoming mayoral election, expressing his desire to see the city restored to a state of beauty, cleanliness, and order — values he said had diminished in recent years.

Concluding his remarks, Thaksin offered a vision for the country’s future: “I want Thailand to be a source of pride again — economically, in terms of public safety, and through efficient public services. If America can say, ‘Make America Great Again,’ then we can say, ‘Make Thailand Great Again.'”

































