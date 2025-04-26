Police warn against dangerous modifications – car covered in charms and deities violates traffic law

BANGKOK, Thailand – Police have issued a stern warning after a car fully covered in religious symbols, charms, and deities was spotted on Rama IV Bridge in Nonthaburi, raising concerns about road safety.

On the night of April 24, 2023, a green Toyota caught the attention of locals as it passed by. The car was covered in inscriptions, charms, and talismans, with various items such as a statue of the Earth Goddess, a hermit figure, a Buddha statue, marigold garlands, and fruits arranged around the vehicle. This unusual decoration, though a personal belief for the owner, was deemed to be hazardous by local authorities.







When questioned about the legal implications of this modification, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thapanapong Phuengmee, a traffic inspector at the Pak Kret Police Station, explained that such alterations violated the Motor Vehicle Act of 1979. According to the law, any modifications or additions to a vehicle that could potentially pose a danger to others are prohibited. In this case, the items attached to the car, particularly those placed on the roof, could easily fall off while driving, causing accidents. Even if these items were attached using strong adhesives, the risk of them detaching remains.

The act of attaching such objects to a vehicle not only violates road safety laws but can also lead to criminal negligence if an accident occurs due to the fallen objects. Even if no accidents have occurred, the law still forbids such modifications under Section 12 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Offenders can face a fine of up to 2,000 Baht.



Lieutenant Colonel Thapanapong stressed that while personal preferences are not inherently wrong, they must be within the boundaries of the law and should not endanger the safety of others. He also clarified that police officers have the authority to inspect and stop vehicles with potentially dangerous modifications. If the vehicle owner refuses to make corrections after being advised, they will face further legal consequences.

Authorities are urging all drivers to ensure that their vehicles comply with safety regulations, as even seemingly harmless modifications can cause serious risks on the road.

































