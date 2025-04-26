Thai Government highlights progress on sustainability, aviation, and regional ties during ‘Voices from Thai Khu Fah’ broadcast from Cambodia

BANGKOK, Thailand – The weekly “Voices from Thai Khu Fah” program, hosted by Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap on Saturday (April 26), provided an overview of key government activities and national developments, with the broadcast taking place from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, during Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit.

According to Jirayu, Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s keynote address at the 81st Session of ESCAP in Bangkok reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to sustainable development amid global challenges, including climate change, economic instability, and transnational crime. The premier discussed the country’s people-centered development strategy rooted in the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and outlined Thailand’s plans to enhance global food security, creative industries, and green economic transitions.







Domestically, the prime minister recently chaired the launch of the “Delivering Opportunities Directly to Communities by Communities” program, celebrating the 24th year of the SML Fund initiative supporting local development. The Cabinet also discussed the investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office building, new measures to regulate visa-free entries, additional flood relief budgets for affected provinces, and the approval to lift the longstanding export ban on live snakes and unprocessed snake skins.

In aviation, Thailand regained Category 1 status from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, allowing direct flights to the United States after nearly a decade and enhancing the country’s international aviation profile. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira reassured the public that electricity prices would decrease through mid-2025 and confirmed ongoing scrutiny of renewable energy contract signings to ensure transparency and accountability.

The program concluded with updates on the prime minister’s bilateral engagements in Cambodia, including discussions with Cambodian leaders on joint development projects, anti-cybercrime cooperation, pollution control, and future cross-border infrastructure initiatives. Next week, Paetongtarn is set to lead a mobile Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan provinces to discuss regional connectivity and economic growth along the Mekong River. (NNT)

































