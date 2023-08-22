Thaksin sent to prison, health concerns noted

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been sent to Bangkok Remand Prison and placed at a wing with medical facilities as authorities cited health concerns as the reason.

Mr. Atthut Sintoppant, the Director-General of the Corrections Department, provided details on the process of receiving Thaksin Shinawatra into the detention facility in Bangkok. He mentioned that all necessary procedures, including medical examinations and health assessments, have been completed smoothly.







Meanwhile, Mr. Sitthi Sutthiwong, the department’s deputy director stated that medical assessments conducted by physicians identified Thaksin as a vulnerable individual with underlying health conditions that demand constant attention and care.

For this reason, Thaksin is being detained in a separate facility at Zone 7, which serves as a medical center within the detention facilities. This arrangement is in place to ensure his safety, with staff on duty 24 hours a day.

Dr. Watchai Mingbanjerdsuk, the director of the corrections department hospital, elaborated on Thaksin’s health condition, highlighting a history of heart disease, including coronary artery disease, and lung problems stemming from severe COVID-19-related pneumonia.







These conditions have left him easily fatigued, necessitating continuous monitoring and medical attention. Additionally, Thaksin is dealing with high blood pressure and varying degrees of spinal degeneration, leading to chronic pain. (TNA)











