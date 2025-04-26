Thaksin rules out cabinet shakeup to push any party into opposition, unfazed by upcoming court ruling on hospital transfer case

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra addressed ongoing speculation about a potential Cabinet reshuffle during a media interview at a beef noodle restaurant in Chiang Mai.

Thaksin said that any decision to reshuffle the Cabinet (or “Cabinet adjustment”) rests solely with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. While acknowledging that certain administrative bottlenecks may require attention, he stressed, “If there’s anything stuck, it must be discussed with the Prime Minister, and she will decide what to do. It’s entirely up to her.”







When asked whether the Pheu Thai Party might adjust its ministerial positions first, Thaksin responded, “If we adjust, we should adjust everything at once,” suggesting any changes would happen across the board rather than selectively.

Responding to rumors that Bhumjaithai Party could be pushed out to the opposition, Thaksin dismissed the idea, saying, “There has never been any thought of moving any party to the opposition. Not at all.”

He added that internal political tensions were inevitable in a coalition comprising multiple parties, each with its own views and dynamics.



Addressing speculation that the Palang Pracharath Party could join the government, Thaksin acknowledged that there had been friendly discussions among old acquaintances but emphasized that no plans were underway to bring in any new coalition partners. “The government sees the current coalition as stable enough. It’s more about adjusting positions than adding new parties,” he said.

When asked if “cobra” defectors (politicians who jump parties) from Palang Pracharath could be welcomed back, Thaksin said, “I don’t know. We haven’t discussed that. Right now, the government already has more than enough MPs.”



On a separate issue, Thaksin expressed no concern over a pending court case, in which former Democrat Party MP Chanchai Issarasena Na Ayutthaya petitioned the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions to investigate the circumstances surrounding Thaksin’s 2023 transfer from prison to the police hospital. The court is scheduled to issue its order on April 30.

“I’m not worried. Everything will proceed according to the legal process,” Thaksin said.

































