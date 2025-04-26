Gold loses its sparkle in Pattaya love stories as prices soar

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once a sparkling token of affection between foreign visitors and their Thai sweethearts, gold in Pattaya is losing its place as the ultimate symbol of connection.

With prices hitting new highs, even simple gold necklaces—once an easy romantic gift—are now out of reach for many.

As of this morning, April 26, at 9:04 AM, the Gold Traders Association reported that Thai gold prices have jumped again, with an increase of 250 baht.







The current rates now stand at:

Gold bars: Buying at 52,600 baht per baht weight, selling at 52,700 baht.

Gold ornaments (such as necklaces and bracelets): Buying at 51,650.12 baht, selling at 53,500 baht per baht weight.

The surge has made what used to be an affordable and heartfelt gift a costly luxury.

Many longtime visitors reminisce about the days when a glint of gold could seal a budding romance without breaking the bank.

Today, the tradition of slipping a small gold necklace around a loved one’s neck has become an expensive gesture—out of reach for many travelers now navigating a very different economic reality.

As gold prices show no sign of softening, Pattaya’s streets may still be filled with love, but the glitter of gold is fading from the picture.

































