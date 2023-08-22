Thaksin returns to Thailand from exile this morning

Ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra has returned to the kingdom after having spent 15 years in self-imposed exile as the parliamentary vote for prime minister will take place later today after three months of political stalemate.

Thaksin departed from Singapore and has arrived at 9 AM.

Red-clad supporters are gathering near the private jet terminal of Don Mueang airport to welcome ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.







Accompanied by his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, he paid respect to the royal portrait of Their Majesties the King and Queen at the private jet terminal. He made a brief appearance to greet his supporters and returned inside the building.

After his arrival, he will be escorted to receive a detention warrant at the Supreme Court’s Crime Division for Holders of Political Positions and will be later taken to detention facilities at Bangkok remand prison.

Thaksin faces 10 years to serve in prison for three cases after the statute of limitation in the Ratchadapisek land deal case expired.

The remaining three cases involve the two-three digit lottery project, the Export-Import Bank loan for Myanmar, and using nominees to hold shares in Shin Corp.

Thaksin was ousted by a military coup in 2006 and lived in self-exile to avoid legal charges which he said are politically motivated. (TNA)





























