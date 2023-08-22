Baan Jing Jai children delight in memorable Dream World adventure

Pattaya, Thailand – Nestled on the outskirts of Pattaya, Baan Jing Jai – a sanctuary for underprivileged children – buzzed with anticipation on the morning of Saturday Aug 19 as two meticulously prepared buses awaited, ready to transport 78 spirited children and 5 dedicated staff members to the Dream World in Bangkok.







Accompanying them were, Ty Anderson, President of the Pattaya Sports Club, Sacha Bürgi from Swiss Society Bangkok, Steve Kerr from Meat Stuff and Rolf Rüegg from the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, together bolstering the mission’s spirit of unity.

At 10 a.m. the convoy arrived at Dream World, a sprawling oasis of amusement that promised delight for both young and old. Roller coasters adorned the skyline, while the whimsical charm of bumper cars beckoned with playful insistence. A Hollywood show and a lively street parade added a touch of enchantment to the day.







However, the crown jewel of the park awaited – Snow Town. An expansive hall transformed into a winter wonderland, where the temperature dropped to a chilling -4.5 degrees Celsius. The children’s faces lit up as they engaged in playful snowball fights, building snowmen and partaking in the exhilarating thrill of sliding down a small slope on children’s sleds.

Dressed in snug winter jackets and shoes provided by Dream World, the children reveled in this unique experience, embracing the chill with wide smiles and uncontainable laughter.

Lunchtime brought the group together once more, breaking bread in shared camaraderie. Amidst clinks of cutlery and the echo of laughter, a powerful sense of togetherness blossomed.

As the clock neared 4:15 p.m. the weary yet exhilarated group gathered their memories and experiences, ready to return to Baan Jing Jai. The buses, now laden with the weight of content hearts and sleepy eyes, began the journey back. The day’s adventures had forged bonds and woven stories that would be recounted for years to come.







Back at Baan Jing Jai, a chorus of sighs punctuated the end of an extraordinary journey. The children disembarked, smiles as bright as the memories they carried. The sponsors, staff, and helpers had woven a tapestry of shared experiences, testifying to the incredible power of compassion in action.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, a warm glow enveloped the day’s events. The laughter of children and the memory of snowflakes danced in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have embarked on this unforgettable expedition. The excursion to Dream World had etched itself into the story of Baan Jing Jai, a living testament to the magic born from dreams and united hearts.





























