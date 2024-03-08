Thaksin released from prison on parole, plans to visit his hometown in Chiang Mai next week

The plan was revealed detailing the schedule of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on his trip to visit his home province of Chiang Mai during March 14-16.

Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Mr. Thaksin’s daughter, earlier said that her father, currently released from prison on parole, wants to travel to his home town in Chiang Mai but the schedule was unknown. However, the sources on Thursday confirmed that Mr. Thaksin is set to travel on his private jet to Chiang Mai on March 14.







He is scheduled to pay his respects at the Bangkok city pillar shrine before departing for Chiang Mai.

During the trip, he will be staying at a residence within Summit Green Valley, in Mae Rim district, where he will be visited by family members and relatives in the evening.

On March 15, Mr. Thaksin and his family members will participate in merit making rituals at the temple in San Kamphaeng district, where his ancestors’ relics are interred.







Mr. Thaksin is scheduled to return to Bangkok the next day.

During his visit to Chiang Mai, Prime Minister Srettha Thaweesin is scheduled to visit the Northern provinces including Chiang Mai to oversee the measures to tackle PM2.5 dust particles.

The media is focusing whether both people will meet during their in Chiang Mai or not. (TNA)































