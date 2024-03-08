PM to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Germany and France

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived in Paris on Thursday to commence his official visit to France and Germany during March 7-14.

During his visit, aside from the bilateral meetings with leaders of Germany and France, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend “ITB Berlin 2024”, the world’s biggest travel trade show held annually in Berlin in March.







He will also attend “MIPIM 2024”, world’s leading real estate expo in Cannes, France, and will deliver a keynote address at an annual event of the German Association for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW).

With a current membership of 55,000, BVMW is a politically independent association which represents the interests of small and medium-sized businesses.

Through its alliance with more than 30 partner associations, BVMW has 40 offices around the world, representing more than 900,000 members.







The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with executives of world’s leading corporations in the fields of aviation and satellite industry, automobiles and parts, tourism, fashion, and retail industry, as well as with executives of France’s leading retailers and department stores to explore Asian food product market and distribution management in the European region.

The Prime Minister’s official visit will end on March 13. He will leave from Berlin in the evening of March 13 (local time) to arrive in Bangkok on March 14. (TNA)

















































